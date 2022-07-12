Viola M. Suddreth

Mothers hold their children’s hands for a while, but their hearts forever.
Viola Marie Suddreth, 86, a longtime resident of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Ventura, Calif.
Mom was born Sept. 15, 1935, in Kendrick, to Herman and Anna (Mortensen) Hartung at her paternal grandparents’ home. She was the first of seven children. Mom was very creative and loved to build things, so it was not a surprise that she was the first and only girl enrolled in the wood shop class at Clarkston High School. During her senior year in 1955, she attended a U.S. Marine Corps ball and met a handsome Marine named Clarence W. Suddreth. They dated for a while so he could finish his courses at Kinman Business College and she could attend Ester’s School of Beauty Culture and become a cosmetologist. Viola and Clarence were married July 28, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston, and started their married life in Spokane.
They were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Kimra, in 1963 and then another daughter, Kaylene, in 1964.
Mom loved being a mother and a homemaker. She created and sewed a lot of clothes for her daughters and their Barbies. She also never lost her talent as a cosmetologist with trying out different haircuts and styles on her dismayed daughters.
In 1973, they moved back to Clarkston, and Mom put her building talents to work and built a beautiful home with the help of her family. In 1977, our family was blessed with a foster daughter/sister, Susan.
When Dad passed away, Mom sold the family home and moved to Anatone to live with Kaylene and Pierre. Then every fall she would be off for another adventure of traveling to California for the winter months to visit and stay with Kimra or Susan.
Mom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, so in 2019, when she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, our little social butterfly showed us that she was a courageous fighter and a beautiful example of how much love and faith she had in our Heavenly Father.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimra (Kevin) Billings, of Ventura, Kaylene (Pierre) Mercier, of Anatone, and foster daughter, Susan (Jay) Porter, of Bakersfield, Calif.; 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carol; and her husband, Clarence.
A viewing will be at 9 a.m. Monday, July 18, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Clarkston Riverview Ward, 1123 16th Ave., Clarkston. The memorial will be at 10 a.m. at the church, and burial will follow at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston. Bishop David Brume will officiate.
