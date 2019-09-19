Viola Irene Schmidt, 99, of Leland, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Lewiston, from natural causes.
She was born Aug. 28, 1920, in Cameron, to Charles and Hannah Schultz. As a small child, she worked on the family farm at Cameron, cooking for farm hands and working in the large garden.
Viola attended and graduated from Kendrick High School and then married Gerald Schmidt on Nov. 5, 1939. The couple lived and mined on the Salmon River near Burgdorf for about five years and then started farming in the Leland area. She loved living on the farm, tending her vegetable garden and her flowers. Every year, she ordered her seeds early to get the early start in her greenhouse. When summer came, between harvest, gardening and canning, Viola and Gerald would be off to the mountains in search of huckleberries.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Schmidt; a sister, Wilma Steen; and her parents, Charles and Hannah Schultz.
Viola is survived by her daughters, Irene (Bill) Thornton, of Lewiston, Sherry (Fred) Nelson, of Polson, Mont., and Janet (Dave) Wilson, of Lewiston; and a son, Alvin (Danean) Schmidt, of Leland. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private family and friends service will be held at a later date in the Leland Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston.