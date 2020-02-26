Aged 101 years, 8 months and 14 days young, Viola Helen Rice Northrup passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, just as she wished she would, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Viola was born July 6, 1918, in Priest River, Idaho, to Henry John Rice and Fannie Maude Hawkins. She was the third baby of seven. Life was not always easy, especially during the years when Viola was a child. Her mother left the family, leaving Viola, the oldest daughter, to care for all the children while her father worked.
At the age of 14, Viola moved to Lewiston to work for the McCormacks on what is now the 21 Ranch. Viola cooked the meals for the farmhands and tended to the children who lived at the ranch for four years. The 21 Ranch was a special place to Viola, as it was there she met the love of her life, Eugene Northrup, who was one of the farmhands.
At the age of 18, Viola and Eugene Northrup were married Sept. 4, 1936, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Moscow is where they started their life as a married couple while Eugene finished his schooling. Viola and Eugene welcomed six sons into the world: Henry, Clyde, Jerry, Russell, Cleo and Carl Wayne.
Viola owned and operated a day care in her home for 30 years in Lewiston, from 1951-81. Anyone who spoke with Viola knew that she was very proud to say that she helped raise more than 700 children in her lifetime. Some of these children are in their 70s now and still speak fondly about their time in Mrs. Northrup’s home.
Sadly, in September 1972, Viola lost her beloved Eugene to cancer. Their legacy lives on. Their six sons collectively brought nearly 40 grandchildren, almost 100 great-grandchildren and at least 65 great-great-grandchildren.
Grandma Northrup, as we always call her, never forgot a birthday or what number in line each new baby would be. She was able to recite which number to each child that came along better than anyone. It was very important to her that every month she sent out birthday cards to each child, grandchild, great-grandchild, great-great-grandchild, as well as their spouses. She was quite amazing about this. In addition to remembering everyone’s birthday, Grandma Northrup crocheted afghans for children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren until her eyes would no longer allow her to see and her hands would no longer allow the work. This was something she was deeply saddened to give up.
After Viola retired from running her day care, she enjoyed spending time at the senior citizen dances and playing pinochle. She was also prideful of her membership at the Moose, the Eagles and the Rebekahs. All Viola’s family was taught to play pinochle, as it was her favorite card game. Anyone who played pinochle with Grandma could attest that she absolutely hated to lose at a card game.
Viola was a very blessed woman with a very large family that she leaves behind, but we are certain she is overjoyed to reunite with her sweetheart, Eugene, whom she has been without for a very long time.
Viola was preceded in death by her parents; brothers August, Ernest and George; sisters Sarah and Martha; by her love, Eugene Northrup; two of her sons, Russell and Carl Wayne; daughter-in-law Janie; granddaughters Tammy and Tracy; grandson Lanny; and great-grandson Cory.
Viola is survived by her brother, Carl Ingram, in Clarkston; sons Henry, Clyde (Cam), Jerry (Marylou) and Cleo (Paz); and far too many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren to list.
A special thank you to Ashley, Britney, Austin and Elite Home Health and Hospice, who came and worked for Grandma Northrup for the past few months, allowing her to stay in her home as she wished.
A viewing will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, family would like donations to be made to Local 712 Eugene Northrup Memorial Scholarship Fund. Care of: Sharon Ball, Chairman/USW Scholarship Committee, 1618 Idaho St., Suite 109, Lewiston, ID 83501.