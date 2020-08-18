Vincent E. Dressel was born May 25, 1925. On Sunday, Aug. 9. 2020, he passed after a brief illness.
Surviving him is his wife of 72 years, Bonnie Dressel; daughter Sande Dressel; granddaughter Summar Bennett; great-grandson Ryder Hollibaugh; and many nieces and nephews. He has joined his parents, Fern and Carl Dressel; three sisters, Betty Vance, Bernice Shinkle and Peggy Bly.
Vince was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany from 1944-46. He received a bronze star. After the war, Vince worked at the Ford dealership. He and co-worker Gene Pontius became friends and business partners, co-owning the Texaco Station at Sixth and Chestnut Street in Clarkston. They later transitioned to beekeeping and owned Clearwater Apiaries.
Vince was talented in building and wood work. After studying real estate and remodeling his own home, he managed commercial and residential properties until he retired. Throughout his life Vince enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his family at Campbells Pond, Newsome Creek and Red River. He was in the Valley Woodworking Club, a lifelong member of the Moose Lodge and a member of the Orchards Methodist Church.
Vince was a loving husband, brother, father, grandpa and uncle. He will be missed by all who knew him. His physical presence is gone but the memories will live on and be passed down through generations to come.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens followed by a time to share memories, photos and stories at 3 p.m. at his home; social distancing and masks at attendees’ discretion.