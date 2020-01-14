Vince Ross Doherty passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home in Mesquite, Nev.
He was the son of Cornelius and Clara Doherty, born Dec. 10, 1949, at Van Nuys, Calif. In 1971, Vince pitched for the Linfield College baseball team, bringing the team to its second national championship, which lead to Vince’s induction into the Linfield Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015. He was selected by the New York Yankees during the free agent draft of 1971.
Vince had been a realtor in Mesquite since 2002, and was employed at Premier Properties at the time of his death.
Vince was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Michael. He is survived by his wife, Janis Doherty, of Mesquite, Nev.; daughter Michele Clark, of Portland, Ore.; and three brothers, Jaren, Greg and Patrick, all currently in Idaho.