Vina Belle Ward, 104, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hospice House in Spokane.
She was born Nov. 29, 1915, to Leslie and Ruth (Elliott) Sevdy, in Beeler, Idaho. Her father and mother were descended from pioneers and homesteaders who emigrated to Kootenai and Whitman counties from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Iowa.
When Vina was 2 years old, the family moved to Pullman and bought 80 acres, which evolved into the Sevdy’s Modern Mobile Court in the 1950s.
Vina graduated from Pullman High School and then St. Ignatius Nursing School in Colfax in 1938 as a registered nurse. She married Fredric T. Ward, a student at Washington State College, in 1939, and settled in Ward’s hometown of Pomeroy.
In 1959, the family moved to Spokane. Fred continued his contracting business and Vina worked as a nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital and later as a private duty nurse before retiring in the 1980s. They lived on East Indiana Avenue until 2000, when they moved to North Pointe Assisted Living. Fred passed away July 22, 2002, and Vina lived there until December 2019, when she moved to Royal Park. Vina was a devout Catholic who loved God and her family above all else.
She is survived by her sisters, Sharon Knight and Lorena Lindley; sons Fredric, Thomas and Joseph; daughters Judith, Mary, Barbara and Monica; more than 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Cross Cemetery. You may share condolences at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.