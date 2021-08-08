Vida Dot Taylor, 88, of the Silver Valley, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village of Silverton.
She was born Aug. 29, 1932, in Colville, Wash.; Vida was the daughter of Verner E. and Vera (Baldwin) Blair. Vida was united in marriage to Cedric Taylor on Nov. 20, 1950, in Spokane; Cedric passed away in 2002.
Vida and husband Cedric served as pastors for more than 50 years. They pastored churches in Smelterville, Idaho; Yacolt, Wash.; Lewiston; Mukilteo, Wash.; Walla Walla; and Grandview, Wash.; they then retired to the Post Falls, Idaho, area. After Cedric’s passing, Vida moved to the Silver Valley.
Vida was a member of the Assembly of God Church and a member of the women’s ministries. She loved and enjoyed being with her family and reading.
Vida is survived by three children, Glenda (Merle) Beare, of Cataldo, Idaho, Rodney Taylor, of Cataldo, and LaRae Taylor, also of Cataldo; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Vida was preceded in death by her parents, husband Cedric, two brothers and five sisters.
Private family graveside services will be held.
The family suggests that memorials may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815, or to the Good Samaritan Society-Silver Wood Village, P.O. Box 358, Silverton, ID 83867.
Shoshone Funeral Services and Crematory of Kellogg, Idaho, is entrusted with services.