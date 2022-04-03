Victora Ann (Bruni) Draper

Heaven gained another A-lister, when they received Victoria Ann (Bruni) Draper who went to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Vicki was 74, graduating from Clarkston High School in 1966. She has been a Lewis-Clark Valley resident her whole life. She started her working career with Omark CCI working in quality control; then moved to Flying J in customer service and then on to Prestige Care & Rehab, assisting the elderly and then retiring in the last few years.
She is survived by her brothers, Marv Anders (wife Saundra), of Fontana, Calif., and Phil Bruni, of Spokane. She has numerous nieces and nephews who knew and loved her along with many cousins.
Cremation has taken place. Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Phil and Muriel (Wood) Bruni; husband, Rodney Draper; her sisters Kathy King (husband Floyd), Arlene (Bruni) Goldner (husband George Goldner, deceased) and Yvonne Roberts (husband Michael) and her younger brother Orlando Bruni (Joyce).
A special thanks goes out to all who helped support her and cared for her the last couple of years as she continued to defy the odds against cancer. You know who you are. There will always be a special place in our hearts for all you did and the love you shared with Vicki. There will not be a memorial, but her wishes were to have her ashes scattered in the Snake River.