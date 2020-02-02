Victor Neal Smith, 81, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, from a pulmonary embolism.
He was born June 15, 1938, to Harold V. Smith and Leone (née Neal) Smith, in Pocatello.
Vic graduated from Pocatello High School in 1957. He enrolled at the University of Idaho and joined Kappa Sigma Fraternity in 1961. There, he met Judy Kindstrom, and they were married in Boise in 1962. He graduated from the U of I with a degree in Finance in 1964, and joined First Security Bank’s officer training program in Boise in 1964. He worked for First Security Bank for 36 years, retiring in 2000. His banking career took him from Boise to Grangeville, Pierce, Kellogg, Craigmont, Moscow, Coeur d’ Alene, Ketchum, Sun Valley, back to Coeur d’ Alene and Lewiston. In 1988, he returned to Boise to head up the new Private Banking Division. After retiring, Vic and Judy returned to Lewiston in 2003 to live closer to their daughter, Jennifer, and her family.
Vic started a lifetime of service while in high school when he joined the Idaho National Guard, serving until 1964. He was involved in various community organizations throughout his lifetime. They included ski patrols, Gyro Club, board of directors of Coeur d’ Alene Homes, board of directors of the Boise Philharmonic and president of the Idaho Diabetic Association. He especially enjoyed being on the University of Idaho Alumni Association Board, serving as president during the University’s Centennial Anniversary in 1989. Vic was extremely involved in Rotary International, belonging to the Rotary clubs of Kellogg, Moscow, Coeur d’ Alene and Lewiston. He first joined the Lewiston club in 1983, and during that time he served a term as president. When he returned to Lewiston in 2003, he rejoined and served several years as club secretary. Over the years, Vic and Judy hosted Rotarians and Rotary exchange students. He especially enjoyed hosting high school students Ana Colatto of Brazil and Patricia Rosenheimer of Germany.
Vic is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Smith, of Lewiston; their daughter, Jennifer (Tod) Dickeson, of Lewiston; grandson Tanner (Lakia) Dickeson, of Calcinato, Italy; granddaughters Jordan Dickeson of Moscow and Julia Dickeson of Lewiston; three younger sisters, Patricia (Gene) Luttmann of Burns, Ore., Carolyn (Greg) Tensmeyer of Coeur d’ Alene and Nancy (Shaun) Woolley of Hayden; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Scott Jurgens officiating. Cremation has taken place and the family will have a private gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Vic would be honored if you preformed an act of service for your community in his memory.