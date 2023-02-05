Victor E. Sisson Jr., 84, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the Emergency Room at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, with his brother David by his side. Victor was born in 1938 to Anna Mae and Victor Sisson Sr., at the Klamath Agency in Oregon. Mom raised four successful children, and Dad was a Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Fire Control Officer. Victor had three sisters and one brother. Barbara and Phyllis live in Oregon, Helen passed away when she was a baby, and David lives in Cottonwood.

Victor loved the outdoors and nature. When he was 4 years old, he met Richard “Dick” Siemens, and a lifetime of friendship began as they spent many a day hunting ducks, geese, elk and deer. He participated in 4-H and focused on showing his steer. His steer disliked everyone but Victor and his mom said she was glad when he got rid of “that thing.” He excelled at being a Boy Scout and an Eagle Scout and attended many jamborees from Ottawa to southern California, which gave him the opportunity to meet people from across the United States and other countries.