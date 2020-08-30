Victor Arel Henry, 105, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his son’s home in Gresham, Ore.
Arel was born April 23, 1915, to Ernest and Ethel Henry, in Texline, Texas. The family moved to Clarkston when he was 8 years old after friends wrote to his family and told them that Clarkston was a wonderful place where you could grow just about anything.
As a teenager, Arel spent some time riding freight trains around the country, but he eventually settled down and married Grace McKeehan. He became a sawyer at the Potlatch sawmill when World War II started, and continued in that occupation at mills in Wallowa, Ore., Elgin, Ore., Boise and Steamboat Springs, Colo. After retiring from the sawmill at age 62, he and Grace moved back to Lewiston, where he bought a truck and hauled grain from Montana to the port in Lewiston until he was 75. After retiring, he delivered Meals on Wheels until he was 92.
Arel was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, where he served as a song leader for many years. He also enjoyed farming and raising cattle.
He is survived by his five children, Jan Rasmussen, Jim Henry, Larry Henry, Tom Henry and Dan Henry; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Arel will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Church of Christ, 302 Southway Ave., Lewiston.