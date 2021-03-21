Vickie Marleen Peterson Armstrong, 61, of Grange-ville, flew into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Kootenai Medical in Coeur d’Alene.
She was born March 23, 1960, to Delmore and Lillian (Sandahl) Peterson in Fergus Falls, Minn.
As a child, she moved with family to Lewiston, where she attended school through junior high, then later moved to Elk City and Grangeville, where she finished the remainder of her school at Grangeville High School. While attending high school, she worked at Granny’s Cafe in town. Some of Vickie’s fondest childhood memories were spent with many cousins, aunts, uncles and family along the lake shore in Minnesota during the summer months. She married Jack Armstrong in 1977 in Grangeville. Together they had four daughters, Heather Dean, Alaina Case, Adria Armstrong and Karah (Jace) Whitney.
Vickie enjoyed being outdoors with nature, listening to the birds sing and feeding the squirrels. She could name every kind of bird that she saw. She looked forward to Spring when she could get outside and begin planting her flowers. She enjoyed taking care of the vegetable gardens all summer long. Among Vickie’s hobbies, she enjoyed her family and friends. You could always find her in the kitchen preparing big meals for her family. She loved singing and listening to music, Bible verses and looking at pictures of nature. She was overjoyed when she got to go grocery shopping.
Vickie was the kindest, most loving matriarch of her family and she dedicated her life to loving and caring for them, putting endless love into keeping them together. Her family was her life, her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved them all unconditionally. Vickie was a bright and shining light to everyone she was around and always put others before herself. She always had the best positive outlook on life and believed the best of everyone. She had a heart of gold and was the best mom and loving wife her husband and daughters could ask for.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jack; four daughters, Heather, Alaina, Adria and Karah (Jace); grandchildren, Cristian, Mekylan, Gabrielle, Terrin, Mikah, Dallon, Jaelyn, Tegan, Nevaeh, Joshua, Hailey and Aaron; brothers, Dale and Douglas Peterson; sisters, Marcella Kammeyer and Yvonne (Mike) Conklin; and numerous nieces and nephews that loved and cherished her very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmore and Lillian; stepfather, John Groom; brother, Darrell Peterson; and three infant grandchildren. We hope to see all her family and friends at the celebration of life, which will be held at 1 p.m. April 10, 2021. at House of Faith, 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston. A potluck will follow at the Eagles, 1310 Main St., Lewiston.