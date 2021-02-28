Vickie Lee Nielson, 63, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, from pulmonary embolism and eventual heart failure after being hospitalized two days prior when her daughters tricked her stubborn booty into going to the hospital.
She is survived by her four daughters, Trisha Williams, Credence Tilden, Sabrina Wakefield and Sheena Williams; sons-in-law, Eric Tilden and Beau Wakefield; precious grandchildren, Embry Williams, Serenity and Gabriel Wakefield, Nicoli Tilden and Arianah, Colin and Gabriel Philippe as well as Katie Fidler and her daughter, Anneli; her parents, Bill and Sylvia Nielson; and three brothers, Tom, Rob and Tim Nielson.
She is greeted in heaven by her grandmother, Erma Thomason, with whom she was very close. They are likely sitting in the hot springs of heaven, telling stories, surrounded by all of mom’s past pets.
She became like family to many at the Nez Perce Tribe after over 20 years as the Account Technician for Nez Perce Tribal Housing Authority. Prior to those years, she was a financial superstar at the Lewiston Walmart, where she met her best friend, Mike Fidler. Some may know her from River City Church or churches formerly known as Valley Christian Center and Acts Church. She was born in Burley, Idaho, and lived in many places in the Western U.S. throughout her childhood, as well as during her marriage to Frank Williams from 1982 to 1994.
She was all about her family, and we were all about her. She loved God, playing in the water, card games, camping, story-telling, pets and every kind of adventure. She told you how it was whether you wanted to hear it or not. She stroked buzz cuts, patted butts and hugged everyone. She loved you all even as she pointed out what you were doing wrong. She laughed when you fell even as she helped you up. You could count on her to talk you into crazy, spontaneous escapades, often leading to blunders that made for comedic stories. Feisty, fun, friendly, fierce, wild, whimsical, warm and protective. We thought this quote by R.H. Sin was fitting: “Sometimes an angel, sometimes a hell raiser, always a strong woman.”
Join us to celebrate her life at 3 p.m. Friday, March 12, at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. Expect that she will arrive 15 minutes late, as was always her way. She would not want anyone to make a fuss or become ill, so know that we are recording the service, and masks are encouraged. That being said, she was loved by many, so we hope the venue will be large enough to allow for distanced seating.