Vickie Lee (Hodges) Stevenson “GAM,” 73, of Baker City, Ore., passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
A private family memorial is scheduled for a later date.
Vickie was born Aug. 11, 1947, in Lewiston to Wallace and June Hodges. Vickie spent her younger years in Farmington, Wash. She enjoyed telling her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren stories of her life on the farm, with her earliest memory being that of her standing on her horse, “Old Peg,” and picking apples out of the apple tree. A few of her favorite childhood activities were riding her horse and playing with her pet lamb. Vickie grew up with her three siblings, Alvin, Byron and Sharon. Stories of early sibling rivalries evolved into strong family bonds that she deeply cherished.
Vickie graduated from Oaksdale High School in 1965. Vickie met her first husband, James Robinson, while in her senior year of school, marrying him shortly after. That marriage ended when the children were young, providing a path for her to meet the love of her life, Allen Stevenson. Allen and Vickie met in 1973, and an instant family was born. They were married June 22, 1978, in Winnemucca, Nev., and spent their honeymoon doing what they loved, catfishing. Their total of 47 years together provided a loving home and gathering spot for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, leading to many wonderful memories that will be cherished by all.
Vickie obtained a business degree from Central Oregon Community College in Bend, Ore. Her working career included time as a day care provider, loan officer, real estate agent and mortgage loan officer. She enjoyed the relationships she formed with her clients and co-workers. Vickie was one of the first women to join the Baker City Lions Club and was honored to have the opportunity to serve as a secretary and president for an organization that meant so much to her. Unfortunately, her declining health over the last few years kept her from participating in Lions events.
Vickie is survived by her husband, Allen Stevenson Jr., of Baker City, Ore; her daughters, Kim (Pete) Nelson, of Baker City, Kerri Robinson (Curtis Tatlock), of Baker City, and Kristi (James) Shoman, of Benton City, Wash.; grandchildren Lindsey Mawhinney (Red), Taylor Nelson, Brady Nelson, Landon Nelson, Anthony Simmons (Christina), Trever Simmons, Taber Baldwin, Dillon Baldwin, Jake Morris, Harley Salinas (Andres), Emily Tatlock, Sam Tatlock and Caistyn Brooks; 12 great-grandchildren; brother Byron Hodges (Gloria); sister Sharon Frye (Rob); mother-in-law Phyllis Stevenson; sister-in-law Linda Wolf; brother-in-law Gary Stevenson; and several nieces and nephews.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and June; brother Alvin; son Craig Robinson; grandson Joshua Nelson; great-grandson Morgan Mawhinney; and father-in-law Dean Stevenson.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Baker City Lions through Grays West & Co. Pioneer Chapel at 1500 Dewey Ave., Baker City, OR 97814.
