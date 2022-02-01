Vicki Lynn Kurzhal, 65, of Lewiston, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
She was born Sept. 23, 1956, in Eugene, Ore., to Margorie Ann (Devore) and Floyd Marion Moreland.
Vicki lived to take care of her family. She cared for everyone who came into her life. She was an angel on earth who God called up to heaven, which we’re sure she’ll do up there as she did down here and take care of everyone she looks down upon. She will be missed, but never forgotten. She was an amazing person who loved everyone like family no matter who they were.
She is survived by her son, Gabe Kurzhal, of Coeur d’Alene; daughters Rebecca Widmer, of Post Falls, and Nicole Kelley, of Lewiston; brother Bob Moreland, of Eugene, Ore.; sisters Debbie Weaver, of Tigard, Ore., and Marion Carter, of Eugene; grandchildren Shelby Parent, of Post Falls, Cheyenne Jones, of Lewiston, Tabitha Kurzhal, of Lewiston, Brooklyn Widmer, of Post Falls, Michael Kelley, of Lewiston, Kylie Kelley, of Lewiston; great-grandkids William McGovern, of Post Falls, and Asher Williams, of Lewiston. Vicki is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Marjorie.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. May 7 at a location to be disclosed at a later date in Post Falls.