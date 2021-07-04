Vicki (Gertje) Marks of Clarkston went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. She was surrounded by loved ones at home, ending her eight-year battle with cancer.
Vicki Joanne Head was born Jan. 10, 1961, in Lewiston to Wanda Munck Head and Arlee Head. She was the second of four children. As a child, she enjoyed playing with her siblings and cousins outdoors. She participated in church events and 4-H, where her meeting minutes always ended with “and a good time was had by all.”
She attended Orchards and Tammany Elementary schools in Lewiston and graduated from Orofino High School in 1979. She also studied business management at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
She and Earl D. Gertje were married on Valentine’s Day in 1995 at Chief Timothy Island near Clarkston. They divorced in 2006.
Vicki and William Marks had their wedding ceremony June 29, 2019, at River City Church in Lewiston. At their home in Clarkston, they enjoyed their cats and extensive gardening together. Vicki especially loved painting in the art studio Will built for her.
She attended River City Church in Lewiston and played drums with the worship team for several years. She was a vibrant part of Valley Girls and the former New Bridges Community Church in Lewiston, where she developed many deep friendships.
She took up running in 2006 and completed numerous events with the Seaport Striders, running about 1,000 miles per year. In 2011, she completed the Wildwood Trail Run marathon in Oregon, leaping and shouting “yippee” at the finish line.
Vicki had to give up running after her multiple myeloma diagnosis in 2013, but she found a new path as an artist. In recent years, Vicki worked at Cornerstone Interiors in Lewiston while painting, showing and selling her art at numerous events and festivals.
In December 2016, she was featured in Inland 360 as Clarkston’s “happy artist.” She gave individual art lessons and hosted painting parties. Her work was featured at local venues including Art Walk with the YWCA, the Lewiston City Library and the Lewis-Clark Center for Arts and History, where she received the Artist’s Choice Award in the 2015 Plein Air Competition.
Vicki’s spirit is lively and loving, effervescent and enduring. She will be profoundly missed by Will along with her siblings, who were her lifelong friends, Connie (Rodney) Hallen, Doug Head and Steve (Dessie) Head.
She was a dear and loyal friend to her cousins, even in the last few hours of her life. For her nieces and nephews, “Aunt Gick” was an adventure buddy and lifelong cheerleader, always ready to laugh. Vicki was a beloved bonus-grandma to her great-nieces and great-nephews who gave her much joy in her last chapter on Earth.
She was preceded in death by Earl Gertje; along with her parents and step-parents, Arlee and Ruth Head and Wanda Head and John Apfelbeck.
Vicki’s celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. July 17 at River City Church, 2102 Eigth St. in Lewiston, with the Rev. Jack Pea officiating. Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.
To honor Vicki’s passion for life and healing through art, her service will include the Agape Art Show. If guests have art pieces that Vicki has done for them, they are encouraged to include them. Art pieces will be returned to owners the day of the service.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Vicki’s memory to Union Gospel Mission, 419 Snake River Ave., Lewiston, ID, 83501, or at uniongospelmission.org/donate.
“The joy of the Lord is your strength.”
— Nehemiah 8:10.