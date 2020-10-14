Vicki Adair Fitzsimmons Brenner, 71, of Pomeroy, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
She was born Aug. 3, 1949, in Pomeroy to Marion Katheen McCarty and Marcus Creighton Fitzsimmons. Vicki grew up in Pomeroy and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1967.
She and Gilbert Edward Brenner were married Oct. 28, 1967. They had three children, and they lived on the family farm in Garfield County. Gilbert died in December of 1994.
Vicki later found work as a fisheries technician with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries at Lower Granite Dam. She retired from there after working for 15 years.
In 2010, Vicki and her classmate Tim Collier reconnected, and she felt fortunate to find the second love of her life. The two had a ceremony of commitment Dec. 12, 2012. They resided at his home in Pomeroy.
From an early age, she was involved with the First Christian Church of Pomeroy. She also loved mushroom picking, fishing, hunting and was involved for many years with the Pendelton Roundup Wagon Train. One of her favorite skills was creating stained glass art, many of which are on display at the Lewis and Clark Country Pioneer Museum in Pomeroy.
The most important thing in Vicki’s life was her family, she is survived by her partner, Tim Collier; mother, Kathleen Fitzsimmons; brothers, Tom (Jamie) Fitzsimmons and Dave (Carol) Fitzsimmons; sister, Linda (Jim) Vandeweg; daughters, Jennifer (Shaun) Bristol and Kolleen Koppang; son, Bob (Anita) Brenner; stepsons Shane Collier and Josh Collier; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Vicki is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Brenner; father, Creighton Fitzsimmons; brother, Clifford Fitzsimmons; and sister, Colleen Fitzsimmons.
A viewing will take place from 5-7 p.m. today at Richardson-Brown Funeral Home, 750 Columbia St., Pomeroy. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Pomeroy, with the Rev. Fr. Steven Werner of Pomeroy officiating the service. A gathering will follow at her home at 2202 State St., Pomeroy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.
Please visit the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.merchantfuneralhome.com.