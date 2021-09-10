On Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, Vickey K. Harris-Wessman went to fly with the angels.
She was born April 6, 1945, to Leroy and Dorothy Harris in Moscow. She graduated from Lewiston High School and married Winston C. “Bud” Nelson. They had three children, Kami Nelson-Nibler, Doug Nelson and Shane Nelson.
She worked at U of I and tended bar at different places; she was later a stay-at-home wife. She loved camping, doing gymkhanas and would travel every weekend with her family and horses, doing different events. She loved the cowhide races. She later divorced and married Russ Wessman. They lived in Juliaetta. They spent summers in Elk River on their favorite spot “Darby Land.” She loved canning and would share her secrets and ideas with anyone who wanted to learn. She also loved to crochet, especially dolls.
She was a true “Red-headed spitfire” who lived her life to the fullest and loved everyone. She is survived by her husband, Russ Wessman; her children Kami (Pat) Nibler, Doug (Bev) Nelson, Shane Nelson and Rusty (Clarice) Wessman; her sister Jan (Bud) Weinmann; her nieces and nephews Terry Weinmann, Todd Weinmann, Roxanne Swearingen, Wendy Kubacky, Mick Weinmann and Tina Harty; her grandchildren Meagan, Marisa and Kyle Shoemaker, Cody and TJ Nelson, Nathan and Taylor Copeland, Courtney, Rochell and Lexis Wessman; her great-grandsons Hunter, Kooper and Dominic Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Doris Harris, Chuck and Dorothy Payne; her brothers Doug and Randy; her sister Diane; her granddaughter Ashley Nelson; and grandson Conlin Nelson.
“The Whip” will be missed by many. She wanted no service. We will have a celebration of life next summer and spread her ashes. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.