Vicente “Ben” Cabrera Attao completed his life journey Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Kootenai Medical Center in Coeur d’Alene.
He came into this world July 19, 1952, on the beautiful island of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands. He will be missed dearly by all those who knew him. “To be absent from the body, is to be in presence of the Lord.”
Ben attended school in Saipan and graduated from Mount Carmel School, Class of 1971. As a Knight, Ben found his passion for basketball and played throughout his lifetime. After his high school graduation, he pursued studies in criminal justice at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Ore. There he met several friends while doing his studies, playing basketball and billiards and becoming one of the biggest sports fanatics — especially cheering on the Mariners, Seahawks and Gonzaga teams.
It was at Blue Mountain where he saw this beautiful Nimiipuu woman who became his wife (three times), Elizabeth “Liz” (Arthur) Attao. Soon after, they relocated back to Lewiston where they started a family and he worked at the Potlatch mill in Lewiston. Later Ben worked for Lewiston Grain Growers at their warehouses in Lewiston, Lapwai, Sweetwater and Lenore. It was also during this time he completed his degree in general studies at Lewis-Clark State College. In 1986, Ben joined the National Park Service working in maintenance with the Nez Perce National Historical Park team. He worked there until 2003. It was then he had the opportunity to transfer back to his home island, Saipan, to work with American Memorial Park both as a maintenance supervisor and to spend time with his mother, Rosario Cabrera Attao, before she left us in 2009.
In 2017, after 20 years of service with the National Park Service, Ben retired and moved back to his Idaho home and to be with wife, Liz, in Lapwai. Ben kept close to his heart his family and friends. Many knew him for his great hospitality, especially his barbecues, and his favorite drink, Bud. He also loved the mountains and looked forward to fishing at Rapid River with his beloved friend, Jones Scott. They could be found cruising the Blues or 58. Ben was also a big Wildcat fan, supporting his daughters, nephews and nieces. Later, one might find him wearing gear from University of Idaho, Boise State University, Lewis-Clark State, Moscow wrestling club, Kanoa FC soccer team and the Army and Navy to show his pride of his children and grandchildren.
Ben enjoyed the remaining years of his life, spending time with his wife, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed those who visited him, especially John “Chief” Naputi, Joe Santos, Eddie Concepcion, John Farnsworth, Waddo Scott, Carl Clausen and many Arthur family nephews and nieces. Those who knew Ben knew he enjoyed time he spent at the casinos, especially Coeur d’Alene Casino, Clearwater River Casino and Northern Quest. He appreciated the many friendships he had at the casinos. Ben had such a friendly spirit; he would make a new friend everywhere he went.
Ben’s life and fond memories will live forever in the hearts of his wife, Liz Attao; daughters Kristine (James Greene) Attao, of Moscow, Ina Attao and Catherine (Mark Toves) Attao, of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands (NMI); grandchildren Kristina (Drew) Waits, Samuel, James Jr., and Elizabeth Greene; Juanda (Karl Ada), Naomi, John Vincent Camacho and Vicente Leon Guerrero; Joseph Attao, Markel Toves, Raymond Mercado, Theresa, Merrick and Markus Toves’ great-grandchildren, Roman and William Waits; sisters Celina “Celia” A. (Aldebert) Concepcion, of Saipan, NMI; and Maria Ramona “Marlene” A. (Ricardo), of Balajadia, Guam, and Florencia (Ronald) Gacutan, of Saipan, NMI; brothers/sisters-in-law Benjamin Arthur, Victor Sisson, Mary Arthur, Joanne “Jo” (Leo) Arthur, Mark Arthur, Patricia Arthur, Virginia “Toby” (Tony) Dick, all from Lapwai, Webster Arthur and Ralph (Linda) Arthur, both from Nevada; and all his nieces and nephews. He had so much love for us all.
As he entered into our Lord’s kingdom, he was greeted by his parents, Jose San Nicolas and Rosario Mendiola Cabrera Attao; parents-in-law Joshua and Hazel Arthur; granddaughter Rosario Barbara Attao Greene; sisters-in-law Helene Sisson, Veronica Bulltail, Constance Arthur and Joanne (Ms. Webster) Arthur; brother-in-law Jimmy Arthur; nephews Guy “Guy Smiley” Bulltail, Cliffton “Sonny” Twohatchet, Timothy J. “TJ” Arthur and Jerry Arthur; and grandnephew Robert Hugs Jr.
The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation for all the heartfelt thoughts and prayers. Private family services have already been held because of the challenging times we are currently facing.
“Un dangkulu na si yu’us ma’ase” and “Hiimaqis Qeci yew yew!” God bless you all.