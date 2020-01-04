Vess “Skip” L. Brelsford Jr., 59, of Pullman, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at home, from natural causes.
Skip was born June 3, 1960, at Pullman Memorial Hospital, to Helen and Vess L. Brelsford. He attended Pullman High School and later moved to San Diego, where he began working for a company building computers and then doing various odd jobs over the years. He enjoyed the beaches of San Diego, where he met his partner, Lisa De Silva, of Monterey, Calif. They returned to Pullman in 2007, where he worked for DABCO Property Management.
Skip and Lisa enjoyed visiting local farmers markets, auto shows and vacationing. He enjoyed Westerns, old war movies and knew so much about the history of wars, presidents and politics, which came in handy while watching “Jeopardy!” with Lisa. He also loved following the Chargers, Seahawks and, of course, the Cougar football teams. We will miss his laugh and the twinkle in his eye as he sought to bring a bit of levity to every conversation.
Skip is survived by his longtime partner, Lisa De Silva; his father, Vess L. Brelsford; and his three sisters, Jeannine Scarborough, Barb Schmidtlein and Annie Brelsford. His mother, Helen, passed away in 2012.
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. No public services will be held. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.