Vernon E. Heustis, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed quietly in his home Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, with family by his side.
Vernon was born March 30, 1935, in Westville, Okla., to Charles and Ruth Heustis. The family moved to Deary soon after. Vernon attended Deary Schools and began working with his older brothers in the timber industry at a young age. He married Shirley Maybeary on Nov. 5, 1956. They eventually moved to Troy where Vernon worked at the Troy Brick Plant. He later became a union carpenter, helping to construct many buildings at the University of Idaho as well as Washington State University. Vernon and Shirley raised their four children in Troy. He loved metal detecting and taking his family camping, hunting, fishing and riding snowmobiles. Family reunions were also a big part of life. After their children finished school, Vernon and Shirley moved to Clarkston.
Vernon, who was known for his hats and his sense of humor, he loved telling or playing his jokes on everyone — family, friends or strangers, it didn’t matter, no one was exempt. After retirement, Vernon enjoyed mornings at the Senior Center in Clarkston sipping coffee with friends, as well as his trips to the casino. Vernon enjoyed working in his garden. If he wasn’t in his garden, he could be found in his shop, building beautiful birdhouses or poking in a local thrift store looking for deals.
Vernon is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 65 years; siblings Lillian and Kenny; children Maria and Chip Geffre, of Asotin, Dale and Anna Heustis, of Broken Bow, Okla., Angela and Arnold Caines, of Clarkston, and Joanna and Steven Henry, of Walla Walla; nine grandchildren, and one great-grandson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruth; brothers Chet, Don and Olliver (yes, double L’s); and sisters Oleta and Lucille.
A celebration of life will be held for Vernon from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.