Vernon E. Heustis

Vernon E. Heustis, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed quietly in his home Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, with family by his side.

Vernon was born March 30, 1935, in Westville, Okla., to Charles and Ruth Heustis. The family moved to Deary soon after. Vernon attended Deary Schools and began working with his older brothers in the timber industry at a young age. He married Shirley Maybeary on Nov. 5, 1956. They eventually moved to Troy where Vernon worked at the Troy Brick Plant. He later became a union carpenter, helping to construct many buildings at the University of Idaho as well as Washington State University. Vernon and Shirley raised their four children in Troy. He loved metal detecting and taking his family camping, hunting, fishing and riding snowmobiles. Family reunions were also a big part of life. After their children finished school, Vernon and Shirley moved to Clarkston.

