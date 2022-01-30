Vernon Daniel “Dan” Jones, 86, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home in Clarkston.
Dan was born in Lewiston at Saint Joseph’s on May 14, 1935, to Daniel and Wilma Jones. He was a Clarkston resident his entire life, with the exception of his service in the U.S. Army and a short period living in Seattle.
He attended school at Charles Francis Adams High School where he graduated in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 3, 1954, to Oct. 25, 1956. He achieved the rank of private second class and graduated from the Army’s wheeled-vehicle mechanic course, leading him to become an auto mechanic. He was stationed in California and parts of Europe including Germany, Austria and Italy during his enlistment.
After high school, Dan worked for Potlatch Forests, Inc. for a time before joining the Army. After his time in the Army, he worked for Boeing Airplane Co. for six months. He then worked driving trucks for John Pruitt in Lewiston, after which he took a position working for Poe Asphalt for more than 20 years until retiring in 1998.
Dan was married to Jeanette Carol Hewett Jones in 1971 and divorced in 1976. He later met Jackalyn Oviatt Hood, who was his partner from 2002-14 until she passed away. His partner, Marilyn Fears, was with him from 2016 until his passing.
Dan was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and gathering wood with his family. He especially loved four-wheeling and pulling his grandkids around in a wagon. He spent his winters after retirement in Arizona and loved going on adventures through the desert with his buddies. He was also a member of the Hells Canyon Boat Club. He enjoyed visiting and telling stories about his life and travels.
Anyone who knew him knew that if they were going to visit him, they had to have a couple extra hours to spare because he loved to visit. He was loved by so many, but a hero to his children.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Donna Mae Callahan. He is survived by his children, Robert Currie, Starla Sanders, Rachelle Ragains, Rick Jones and Michael Jones; cousins, Bud Fairfield, Buford Fairfield, and Velma Benjamin; and his 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
Dan’s viewing will be taking place 4:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Merchant Funeral Home, 1000 Seventh St., Clarkston. There will be a memorial service and potluck dinner to follow at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Living Word Baptist Church, 707 Preston Ave, Lewiston.