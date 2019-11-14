On Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at age 78, Vern Breazeal, of Lewiston, passed into the loving arms of His Heavenly Father and was reunited with his children, Kenneth Michael and Lisa Jane, who preceded him in death.
Vern was born June 2, 1941, in Wardner, Idaho, to Vernile D. Breazeal and Louise May Rickman Breazeal. He entered the labor force in his freshman year, when he went to work as a paper boy in Kellogg. After graduating high school in 1959, Vern went to work for the Bunker Hill Co. as an operator in the cadmium plant. After Bunker Hill, Vern worked in the grocery business before returning to the mining industry to work underground at the Page Mine. He married Virginia Jane Rivers in 1961. His son, Kenneth Michael, and daughter, Lisa Jayne, were born from this union. Vern and Virginia later divorced.
In 1971, Vern left north Idaho to go to Boise State College. While attending school, he worked as a school bus driver and this is where he met the love of his life, who was also driving school bus, Nicolette (Niki) Ashby. During his time with the bus company, some employees began lobbying for inclusion of the labor union. An organizational meeting was held, and at the end of the meeting, Vern walked out as president of the Amalgamated Transit Union’s local chapter.
One day he was enjoying a day of golf with an old friend he had worked with underground and who was the current state mine inspector. Vern was offered the job of deputy mine inspector for the state of Idaho. Vern and his family left Boise for southern Idaho, where Vern would be stationed in Soda Springs. One year of winter there was enough and the family moved back to northern Idaho, where Vern secured a job with the State Insurance Fund and worked out of the Coeur d’Alene office. One of Vern’s largest accounts was CCI/Speer in Lewiston. On a visit there, Vern gave a presentation to the manufacturing manager and his staff. He was then asked to give the same presentation to the president and staff. This resulted in employment as the safety manager; in the next 26 years, he made many lifelong friends. He retired as safety and security manager.
Vern loved the outdoors and all it offered — gardening, camping with his family, hiking, mountain climbing, snowshoeing, fishing and hunting, but fishing was his passion. He tied his own flies for fly fishing. When they lived up north, he taught Niki the art of fly fishing the streams. It was a special time. Vern was always busy with one hobby or another. He always had a large garden and many fruit trees until ill health took over.
Vern loved people and knew no strangers. His involvement as a volunteer with many organizations and leadership in the community exemplified this. In the 1980s, Vern was named Blount volunteer of the month by his employer, Blount International Inc. This awarded him and Niki an all-expenses-paid trip to experience the history of Montgomery, Ala., and to visit the home of Winton (Red) M. Blount, CEO of Blount International and former postmaster general of the United States. Vern taught hunter safety classes for 15-plus years. Along with hunter safety, he was also a survival instructor for Fish and Game. He was a first-aid instructor for the Boy Scouts and youth baseball coach for his two sons. Vern served as president of Orchards Sports Inc. and was also president of a local chapter of Kiwanis.
Vern was a longtime active member of the Lutheran Church, serving on several church councils. In his later years, he found his home at Congregational Presbyterian Church. Vern had a deep and abiding love for his Lord. He had no doubt about his destination when his last breath was breathed. His faith was strong.
Predeceasing Vern are his parents, Vernile and Louise; children Mike and Lisa; and brother Barry Breazeal (Evelyn). Surviving him are his wife, son Jeremy Breazeal and stepchildren Marci Breazeal Pruitt (Derrick) and Douglas Blayne Covington. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rachel Baird (James), Mitchell Cope (Tabitha), Nolan Breazeal, Nathan and Spencer Pruitt, Caitlynn, Cydnee, George, Zoey and Zachary Covington. Siblings surviving him are Dick Breazeal, Sandy Martello, Sam Breazeal, Diane Burnham and Amber Barker (Roddie). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family burial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23 at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. This will be followed with a public memorial service at 11 a.m. at Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston. Lunch will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mountain View Funeral Home. You may submit online condolences to the family at merchantmemorialgroup.com.
Memorials may be sent to Snake River Community Clinic, 215 10th St., Lewiston, ID 83501, Congregational Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.
Fish on in those Heavenly waters, my love, fish on.