Vernie Mae Eubank/Haynes

Vernie Mae Eubank/Haynes passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, of natural causes.

Vernie Haynes was born April 23, 1930, to Curtis and Carrie Weese, of Gassaway, W.Va. She never lost her love for West Virginia and her heart was always in the holler. She last visited in 2018.