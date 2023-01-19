Vernie Mae Eubank/Haynes passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, of natural causes.
Vernie Haynes was born April 23, 1930, to Curtis and Carrie Weese, of Gassaway, W.Va. She never lost her love for West Virginia and her heart was always in the holler. She last visited in 2018.
She enjoyed walking and you could usually find her walking along the river. Later in life, she took up poetry and song writing and was very gifted. She enjoyed singing her songs to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many of her poetry and songs were about West Virginia and her life there.
She grew up during the Great Depression and regaled stories about hard times and yet still could find humor in life. She loved listening to bluegrass music and Little Jimmy Dickens was one of her all-time favorites. She had a tremendous sense of humor and liked to tell stories, often about one of her many family members. She loved to laugh.
She married Russell M. Eubank Sr. and moved to Idaho to start a new life in 1950. She and Russell had seven children. She later married Richard Haynes, of Lewiston, in 1975.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Carrie Weese, and eight siblings; former husband Russell Eubank Sr.; children Michael D. Eubank and Arlene S. Jackson; grandson Kenneth E. Montee; and daughter-in-law Linda E. Eubank. She is survived by siblings Terry Weese, of Alabama, and Rebecca Tanner and Jackie Weese, of West Virginia; children Arlona Montee, Margaret Myers and Tom Eubank, of Lewiston; Russell M. Eubank Jr., of Clarkston, Tim Eubank (Nancy), of Vancouver, Wash.; and the greatest son-in-law, Destry Jackson, of Lewiston; and stepchildren Bobbi Jo Kamnitzer, of Sedona, Ariz., and Rick Haynes, of Clarkston. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren to continue her legacy.
Family and friends are invited to attend the service at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Brower-Wann Funeral Home, 1711 18th St., Lewiston.