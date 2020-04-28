Verna Elvira Neal, 87, of Clarkston, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston because of the coronavirus.
Verna was born to Arthur Chester Hancock and Lavada Ellen Breeze Hancock on May 1, 1933, in Sunnyside, Idaho, near Ahsahka. She attended school in Kamiah.
Verna was a realtor from 1972 to 1982 in the Lewiston-Clarkston area. She spent time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had four children, Mike, Gary (Kathy), Dale, Scott (Pam); 10 grandkids; and 13 great-grandkids.
She married Martin D. Jay on Dec. 20, 1949, and divorced 1966. She was married to Buford Cordell Neal from June 15, 1968, until his passing, March 20, 2010. She married Phil Koler on Oct. 1, 2011.
The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Lewiston for all their loving care of Verna. They are incredible.
Verna is survived by her brother, Arthur Calvin Hancock, of Weippe, sister Betty Louise Sheets, of Lewiston, and brother Joseph Melvin Hancock, of Clarkston. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, two brothers and one sister.
Services will be held at a later date.