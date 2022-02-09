Verla Maxine Wisdom passed in her sleep Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston.
Verla was born April 21, 1927, to Henry O. Rhett and Myrtle (Dolly) Shoemaker at Sweetwater. She was raised along the Salmon River up the Nut Basin Road. Her favorite thing to do as a child was to ride the train from Grangeville to Sweetwater as a “baby chick” to visit her grandmother. She went to grade school at Slate Creek, John Day Creek and Cow Creek. Throughout history, students were moved between these three schools so all the ranches could share in the cost of public education. She went to high school in Grangeville and graduated in 1945.
She met and married Jack Watson in 1947. They farmed out of Weiser. They had two children, Eleanor (Ginger) Christiansen and Gary Rhett Watson (deceased). Jack and Verla later divorced.
She met and married Dale Garrison moving to Caldwell and later to the Salmon River in 1962 to help her parents with the ranch. They moved to Grangeville in 1966, where they both worked for the Forest Service. Dale and Verla later divorced.
She worked for the Forest Service in many positions; I believe her favorite was with a fire team on wildland fires as finance and radio operator. This job also took her to many places to work, such as Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Fort Collins, Colo., and even Dillon, Mont.
She met and married Ken Wisdom and they moved to Elko, Nev., where she received her degree as a registered nurse at the age of 65 in 1992. They moved to North Powder, Ore., where she worked in Baker City, Ore., as a RN. Ken and Verla later divorced.
She moved to Genesee and opened the Flying W Antique and Auction with Gary in 1998. After Gary passed in 2021, she moved back to Grangeville where she could be seen walking through town almost daily. She loved rodeos and dancing. Her idea of “roughing it” was having a motel room a block away from the casino. She was active in many groups and organizations, to name a few: 4-H leader, Scout leader, Eastern Star, Grangeville Gun Club and many more, I am sure.
She has five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
As per her request, there will be no service at this time. There will be a graveside service held at John Day Creek Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.