Vera Finnel

Our dear mother and grandmother went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at age 95 with family by her side.
She was born Aug. 28, 1926, to Martin and Lydia Buth in Fairfield, Wash., and had three brothers, Harold, Alvin and Leonard Buth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers; her husband Gene Finnell; her husband and children’s father, Sherwin Schmidt.
She is survived by her children, Phil (Debbie) Schmidt of Hemet, Calif., Paula (Don) Heinzerling of Culdesac and Delma (Ron) Burgner of Everett, Wash.; she is also survived by her much loved six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed serving as a Sunday school teacher for 58 years and as an organist and choir director. She especially enjoyed singing in various church choirs. After graduating from high school in 1945 in Fairfield, she attended Pacific Lutheran University and sang in the “Choir of the West” and played French horn in the College Symphony. She also enjoyed teaching piano lessons for many years.
She worked as a bookkeeper for the Soil Conservation District in Fairfield, and for Lewiston Grain Growers and Chapin Automotive Warehouse in Lewiston.
She enjoyed camping and fishing trips into the Selway and Lochsa wilderness areas via horseback, singing in the Sweet Adelines for 6½ years, sewing, quilting, crocheting, working in her yard and flower gardens, homemaking and being with her family.
At the time of her death, she was residing at Prestige Care in Lewiston where she was very well loved and cared for.
Music was always very important to her and has been an inspiration for us all to follow in her footsteps. Although there were many things she forgot, she remembered the song “Jesus Loves Me” and was always smiling and singing it.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1107 14th St., Clarkston where she was a member. She expressed that she wanted the service to be a “celebration for going home.”
Donations in her memory can be made to the church.