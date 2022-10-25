Vera Elizabeth Wessels Schumacher, 93, completed her earthly journey and was delivered into God’s loving hands Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Vera was born to Tony and Elizabeth (Lizzy) Wessels in Greencreek on Dec. 12, 1927. She grew up in a large, loving family and was the seventh of 10 children. Growing up on a farm meant there was always something to do and having nine siblings enhanced the fun and made chores more manageable.

Vera attended Greencreek Grade/High School and graduated with the class of 1945. Little did she know that the man she would fall in love with and eventually marry lived just down the road. Following his completion of service to his country as a member of the U.S. Army, Anselm Schumacher appeared on the scene. He swept her off her feet, proposed to her and they married Sept. 11, 1946, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, She embarked on her journey as a wife, mother and farming partner. Being a farmer’s wife meant she never had an extra moment. There were always chores that needed to be done and it was a happy time. Shortly before their first anniversary, they welcomed their first-born son, and seven more children arrived to complete their family.