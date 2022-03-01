Vena Steward went to see the heavenly father Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. She passed away quietly at her home in Orofino with family present. Vena was born to Oscar and Estella Hulett on May 11, 1935. She married Billy Steward in 1955; they had eight children, Billy Steward, Kenneth Steward, Ronald Steward, Johnny Steward, Dena Rose, Lester Steward, Tracia Manuel and Timothy Steward.
Vena enjoyed attending her church and church functions with the many friends she made over the years. She has 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren who all brought her much happiness. Vena was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Oscar Hulett, Marlin Hulett, Estelle Bohn and Dora Schultz; and three children, Timothy, Lester and Dena.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino. A service will be held at 2 p.m. today at Vena’s church, Covenant House Christian Center in Orofino. A covered-dish dinner will follow in the basement of the church. Burial service will occur Wednesday. Anyone wishing to attend is welcome, and information about time of the burial will be provided at the service.