Velma J. Armstrong

Velma Jean Armstrong passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the age of 92. She was a resident of Royal Plaza in Lewiston. Velma was born April 23, 1930, in Richmond, Calif., to her parents, Commodore and Florence Adkins. She graduated from Clarkston High School in 1948 and married the love of her life, Arvid Armstrong, on Nov. 19, 1948. Arvid passed away on Jan. 15, 2014. They were married for 65 years at the time of Arvid’s passing.
Mother Velma dedicated her life to building a home and raising her four children; three boys and a girl. She was a master at doing just that, and she was dedicated, determined and dependable. There was not a better mother to be had.
Velma was the ringleader of the rustic camping trips that the family would go on during the summer, including riding motorcycles, which always created fond memories for those involved. She was enthusiastically supportive of her children’s varied activities, including horses for her daughter. She cared deeply for all of her extended family. She loved her music and played a variety of instruments and was involved with the Old Time Fiddlers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Velma was a follower of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her Christian faith motivated her selfless service to others. She attended SonRise Church in Clarkston. Velma’s entire family rises up together to offer her to the world as an example of honor, integrity and a life lived with purpose.
Velma is survived by her four children, Leon (Sharon) Armstrong, of St. Maries, Idaho; David Armstrong, of Lewiston; Doug (Amber) Armstrong, of Eagle, Idaho; and Tina (Rick) Woods, of Lewiston. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Parsons and Pauline (Kenny) Heustis, both of Clarkston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to SonRise Church in Clarkston or the Lewiston High School Music Department. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 18, at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel Warrior Room, 621 21st St., Lewiston.