Velma H. Spears passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Life Care Center of Lewiston just 20 days before her 97th birthday.
She was born Oct. 4, 1923, in Lewiston to Claude and Melissa McComas Alderman. The family moved to a ranch on the Harpster Grade when she was 1 year old. She attended the Delaney school and graduated from Grangeville High School.
She married Sam von Bargen Oct. 19, 1941. They bought her childhood home where they ranched and raised their five children, Kathleen, James, Kenneth, Cynthia (Thia) and Casey. She also worked outside the home at the A&F and IGA grocery stores. Their home burned in 1972 but they rebuilt and she lived there until they divorced in 1985. She then moved into Grangeville, where she worked as an outreach worker for Lewis-Clark State College and as a housekeeper and helper to many area families.
She married John (Jack) Spears on March 28, 1998, in Grangeville. They happily made a lovely life for themselves there until ill health forced them to move to the Life Care Center in the fall of 2018.
Velma possessed an innate grace that belied her inner toughness. Until a major stroke in 2015, she could outwork people half her age. She always had a garden and canned and froze an amazing amount of produce. An accomplished and adventurous cook, she could make anything for a meal, from the wine and cheese to the pie and ice cream. Her hospitality, delicious food and quick wit made her home a favorite destination. She loved working, gardening, sewing, fishing, cooking, dancing, picnics, bonfires and any time spent with her grandchildren.
She is survived by three of her children, James and Casey von Bargen and Thia Seeley; her three stepchildren, Monty and Roger Spears, and Julie Clemmons; seven adored grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Although she survived COVID-19, her beloved Jack succumbed to it April 6, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and she will be buried with Jack at the Harpster Cemetery.