Vaughn Oden Alfrey, 87, who was born Aug. 1, 1933, in Lewiston to Joseph and Rosabell Alfrey, laid to rest Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, after a long and successful life.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Joanne Wright, and great-grandson, Franklin Lawrence Henninger. He is survived by the love of his life, Frankie Alfrey, his next of kin, sister- and brother-in-law, Rae and Eldon Sorenson, of Clarkston, and their three sons, Mike, David and Neal Sorenson, and their families; his two daughters, Cari Dawn Luther, of Clarkston, and Marci McKinney and husband Kent, of Tenino, Wash.; he has three granddaughters, Hannah McElrath (Eric), Riannon Patterson and Brooke Henninger (Josh); three great-granddaughters, Haley, Kendyl and Peyton McElrath. He is also survived by other nieces and nephews.
He grew up living in Melrose, Clarkston and Lapwai, and moved in 1949 to the Lewiston Orchards, where he graduated from Lewiston High School. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army where he served his tour of duty in Korea in 1952. After Korea, he married Bonnie Peterson, of Kamiah, in 1957 (later divorced) and worked for Potlatch Forests Inc. He then worked for Pacific Tel for 31 years. He was a lineman, telephone repairman and supervisor for 13 years. He worked in California, where he also resided for 13 years. He returned to Kamiah, where he retired in 1981 and married his love, Frankie Eddington. After retirement, they lived in Kamiah until 1991, then moved to Craigmont, where he worked odd jobs that he enjoyed. From 2007 until the time of his death, they resided in Lewiston.
He was a devoted husband to Frankie and loved his west highland terrier, Rocky. In 1971, he received his small airplane pilot license. He loved planes, gardening, electronics, traveling in his motorhome with his sister- and brother-in-law, fishing, having coffee with his classmates, old time original country music and movies, basketball and spending time with his family. Many have complemented on his great sense of humor and how he will be greatly missed.
There will be no services at this time, per his wishes.