Vaughn Elvin Jasper, 91, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. He was married to his loving wife, June, for 69 years and 10 months.
Vaughn was born July 22, 1931, to Andrew and Ethelda Jasper, in Roseberry, Idaho. He attended schools in Roseberry, New Meadows and graduated from Council High School in 1949. He married June Greene in 1953 and together, they raised five children. Vaughn graduated in 1953 from the University of Idaho with a B.S. in education. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and served as a mission pilot for three years.
After returning to Idaho, he earned a Master of Science degree at the University of Idaho and then a Master of Arts degree at the College of Idaho. He taught in Idaho public schools, Boise Junior College and the University of Idaho. He also served in several school administration positions. In New Meadows, Idaho, for nine years he was superintendent of schools. He taught biology, chemistry, and coached girls basketball and track.
The family moved to Lewiston in 1968 to fill the position of principal at Sacajawea Junior High. He rewarded good grades with a ride in his Cessna 172 plane. He created and drummed support for the read-a-mile challenge, for summer kids interacting with The Book Mobile.
Vaughn and June enjoyed country drives, where they challenged each other to name plants by their botanical names. In later years, they spent time doing the Tribune’s crossword puzzle, where completing as a team was a must. Watching “Jeopardy” and challenging each other was also a daily requirement.
Vaughn has had many accomplishments but is especially proud of his awards in the 1992 Idaho Senior Games at age 61, where he set a record for men ages 60-64 in the shot put, hitting 40 feet, 4 inches mark. During his 13 years participating in the Senior Games, he received 114 medals, 37 of which were gold. His other bid for fame was bowling a 309 game, where the 10th frame had only nine pins, which he cleared, requiring him to bowl the frame again with a strike: thus the 309 score. Flatterers would call him “309.”
Vaughn has been active in a variety of sports through the years including golf, bowling, tennis, table tennis, pool, horseshoe and many track and field events, consisting of shot put, discus, high jump and 220-yard dash.
Vaughn also enjoyed playing basketball and played on several championship teams in city, recreational and amateur tournaments.
Vaughn was proud to have shot 200 clays straight in trap and a hole-in-one in golf. He had won club championships at the Lewiston and Clarkston Country Clubs plus many team golf tournaments with his son, David, and daughter, Penny Jacks.
Daughter Wanda and Vaughn attended many exciting Lewis-Clark State basketball games together. Son Brett joined his father at the Eagles in Clarkston, playing Texas Hold’em with his friends and victims.
Both Brett and Mark helped Vaughn manage his Long Valley Ranch near Donnelly, Idaho, and enjoyed flying there with their dad. Vaughn marketed Long Valley Brand Beef throughout Idaho for several years. Vaughn also worked summers adjusting crop damage insurance, independent appraiser and an entrepreneur. His more than 45 letters to the editor will live on.
Vaughn was preceded in death by his parents; son, David; and grandson Jonathan Smith.
Vaughn is survived by his wife, June; daughters Penny Jacks (Ken), Wanda Jasper; and sons Brett (Cinnamon*) and Mark (Jessica). He has six grandchildren, Trevor, Jennifer (Tom) Christopher, Elizabeth, Emily and Jared. Vaughn has one great-granddaughter, Violet.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, at House of Faith 2502 16th Ave., Lewiston.