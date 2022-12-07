Vaughn Elvin Jasper, 91, of Lewiston, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Life Care Center of Lewiston. He was married to his loving wife, June, for 69 years and 10 months.

Vaughn was born July 22, 1931, to Andrew and Ethelda Jasper, in Roseberry, Idaho. He attended schools in Roseberry, New Meadows and graduated from Council High School in 1949. He married June Greene in 1953 and together, they raised five children. Vaughn graduated in 1953 from the University of Idaho with a B.S. in education. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and served as a mission pilot for three years.