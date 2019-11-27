Vance Vernon Vallandigham Jr., resident of Lake Worth, Fla., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, of a heart attack.
Vance was born to Vance Vernon Vallandigham Sr. and Ruth O. Vallandigham on Dec. 20, 1939, in Chicago. Five more children joined the family before they moved in 1953, to a farm home of 300 peach trees in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, known as the Banana Belt. “Go figure!”
Val was active in high school sports: football and track. In church, he belonged to the Presbyterian youth group. He graduated from Clarkston High School in 1957 and Washington State University in 1967 with more than 200 credits. While at WSU, he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Maslac. He entered his country’s service in the National Guard of Idaho, where he went on to be a first lieutenant.
Vance worked for IBM in Spokane and transferred to Boca Raton, Fla., in 1974, with an advancement to senior technical representative. They moved to Sammamish (Issaquah, Wash.), where after retirement he and Pat taught or subbed at various schools for 19 years. After returning to Boca Raton, he joined other IBM retirees who together repaired, reworked and recommissioned computers for schools and people who could not afford them.
Vance loved to sing barbershop harmony and, while in Spokane, joined the Pages of Harmony Barbershop Chorus. He took on different duties within the chorus and held most positions over the years. After moving to Boca Raton, he sang in the Sunshine District, and on his return to Issaquah, he sang with the NW Sound Chorus. His very full baritone voice was in demand for bass, but he enjoyed singing baritone the most.
Vance was preceded in death by his parents, Vance V. Vallandigham Sr. and Ruth O. Vallandigham. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Pat Vallandigham; his daughter, Sydne (Ed); grandson Nick; daughter Jill (Patrick); grandchildren Savanna and Vance; siblings Ruth (Rod), Bob (Christi), Jeanne, Jett and Dale (Lynn); and many nieces and nephews.
Vance and Pat spent untold hours watching and working at tennis and soccer matches and baseball games. Family always came first. They also ran tennis programs for the seniors. Vance said, “Do you know that since I retired, I have often wondered when I ever had time to work. The times are busy.” He is missed already.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Clarkston.