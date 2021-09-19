Beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Gary Peavey went to be with his savior and join his wife in Heaven on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, of causes related to complications from a recent brain surgery and dementia.
Gary was born June 27, 1941, in the family farmhouse in Nezperce to Hallie and Lula Peavey. Hallie and Lula preceded him in death and were waiting for him at the pearly gates of heaven when he passed on to that greater and better place.
He was raised in Asotin and Clarkston with his older siblings, June Peavey (who also preceded him in death) and Bonnie Baum. He had a third older sister, Virginia, who passed away before he was born. Gary graduated from Clarkston High School in 1959.
He met the love of his life, Carlene Zimmerman, in 1960, and they were married July 6, 1963. They had two daughters, Kim and Shelly, and raised their family in Lewiston.
Gary’s family and friends were a huge part of his life, and he loved them all. However, his pride and joy, the smile on his face and the twinkle in his eye was brought on by the love he had for his four beautiful grandchildren, Erika, Jarod, Kody and Lexi — and more recently by his two great-grandchildren, Preston and Troy. They were the center of his universe, and he loved them very much.
Gary served in the National Guard from 1962-68. He worked as a Pipe Fitter at Potlatch Corporation (now Clearwater Paper) from 1959 until he retired 41½ years later in 2001. He was a dedicated employee and made many friends in his years working at Potlatch.
Gary enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, taking numerous vacations and trips to locations all over the world. He enjoyed drag racing and fixing up his 1958 Chevy. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed this sport with his wife and friends for many years. He and Carlene also bowled in leagues and made numerous friends and memories over the years. His house is still filled with many golf and bowling trophies from his past. He loved to swing dance with Carlene, and they also enjoyed square dancing with a group of their friends. Gary also loved spending time outdoors with his family, and they spent weekends camping with friends in their camper and yearly summer vacations with a group of family-like friends (the “Boat People”) at Newman Lake. More recently, he was happiest when he was playing games at his house with his daughters and their friends until the wee hours of the morning. He was loved more than he knew and will be missed greatly by so many people whose lives he touched.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Carlene, in 2006, after 43 years of marriage. We believe they are currently dancing their way through Heaven and overjoyed to be reunited. He is survived by his two daughters, Kim Boettger (and husband Gary), and Shelly Damato (and husband Chip); one sister, Bonnie Baum; four grandchildren, Erika Ruffing (and husband Tyson) and Kody Boettger, and Jarod Damato (and wife Mariah) and Lexi Damato; and two great-grandchildren, Preston and Troy Damato.
In lieu of flowers, Gary’s family request memorials be made to Jackson’s Pay It Forward Foundation, 3527 Eighth St., C., Lewiston.
An intimate graveside service will be conducted for friends and family at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A reception will take place immediately after the service at the home of Kim and Gary Boettger. Directions will be provided to all those in attendance and to those who reach out to the family.