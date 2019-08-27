V. Darlene (nee Boxx) Redenbaugh, 74, of Clarkston, passed from this life Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Polo, Mo., and graduated from Lawson, Mo., high school class of 1963. In 1997, she earned an AA degree with Phi Theta Kappa honors at Phoenix College in American Sign Language for the deaf, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was most recently a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Clarkston.
Darlene is survived by James, husband of 53 years plus; daughters Nancy and Sarah (Steve); granddaughter Avery; sister Marge (Marvin); brothers Benny (Linda) and Jesse Ralph (Julie); nieces and nephews and cousins worldwide.
She was predeceased by both parents, Ben and Cleo Boxx, and brother Norman (Margaret) Boxx all of Ray County in Missouri.
No services are planned at this time. Remember her as best you remember her.
Any donations can be made to either Alzheimer’s or heart associations. Please no flowers or plants.