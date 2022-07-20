Troy Allen Zumwalt, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and great friend, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 19, 2022, while on a family vacation in Jamaica.
Troy was born on June 10, 1962, in Fort Sill, Okla., to Lloyd Zumwalt and Carolyn (Crawford) Zumwalt. He was the oldest of five siblings and attended Clearwater Valley Schools, in Kooskia, where he played basketball as well as track and field, in which he held the school’s record until recently. Growing up, Troy enjoyed being outdoors; he loved to hunt, fish and camp, especially with his grandpa Gibb and childhood friend Mark Massey, at Indian Post Office Lakes.
In his teenage years, Troy would have his dad drop him off up the Selway and he would hike into lakes and rivers to fish and camp for several days at a time. While in high school, Troy worked at the local grocery store, Yocum’s, and he then worked at various mills, including Coreys, CFI, EFI and Three Rivers. Troy started working at the University of Idaho, as a steam plant operator, in May 2002. Troy became a steam plant mechanic, working on all steam-related units on campus, chilled water and obtained his commercial driver’s license to haul wood to the boiler. Troy was a man of many trades; he could fix anything and would help any friend who needed assistance.
Troy married Sue Meinen in November 1981 and they were blessed with two children, Shasta and Codey. They later divorced. Troy met the love of his life, Jody Lanman, in 1992 and they married on March 27, 1998. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Blakelyn and Tyler.
Troy continued to love being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, riding side-by-sides, boating and being with family and great friends. He had a green thumb and loved to garden and take care of his lawn, of which he received several compliments and was even asked for advice. Troy also enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren the way of the outdoors. Each year, the children and grandchildren, along with his good friend Ron Milot, would attend elk camp. Everyone knew never to ask Troy to do anything around elk season as he was going to be there as long as he could.
Troy is survived by his loving wife, Jody, daughter Shasta, of Pullman, son Codey (Charlie), of Lewiston, daughter Blakelyn, of Lewiston, and son Tyler, of Aurora, Colo. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Rainy, Peyton, Tatum, Cash, Broden, Piper, Brookelyn and Knox; siblings Tena Tucker (Jack), of Potlatch, Beverly (Tim) McPherson, of Clarkston, Mary (Robert) Mounter, and Jason (Christy) Zumwalt, of Lewiston; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, in-laws and great friends. Troy was preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents and a good childhood friend, Doug Schroeder.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, with a covered-dish dinner to follow, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
Troy, you will be deeply missed and a hole will be forever in our hearts. “Love you more.”