Troy Allen Zumwalt

Troy Allen Zumwalt, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and great friend, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 19, 2022, while on a family vacation in Jamaica.

Troy was born on June 10, 1962, in Fort Sill, Okla., to Lloyd Zumwalt and Carolyn (Crawford) Zumwalt. He was the oldest of five siblings and attended Clearwater Valley Schools, in Kooskia, where he played basketball as well as track and field, in which he held the school’s record until recently. Growing up, Troy enjoyed being outdoors; he loved to hunt, fish and camp, especially with his grandpa Gibb and childhood friend Mark Massey, at Indian Post Office Lakes.