Tricia Ranee Taylor floated to heaven on angel wings Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Tricia was a loving daughter, sister, Auntie T, cousin and so much more to the multiple of people whose lives she touched, especially with her giving heart and infectious smile.
She was born July 17, 1986, in Moscow to Jolene (Nygaard) Hopper and Robert Taylor. She lived in Pullman for the first couple of years of her life. Tricia moved to Potlatch and attended Potlatch Preschool, Elementary and Sunday school. She moved to Lewiston at the age of 10, where she attended Centennial Elementary School, Sacajawea Middle School, Pullman High School and returning to Lewiston High School, graduating in 2004. She attended Walla Walla Community College, graduating with a degree in phlebotomy.
Tricia joined Camp Fire Girls and Boys and Girls Club, playing basketball and soccer. Tricia was a member of 4-H, Future Farmers of America with her brother and was a wrestling manager for Pullman High Scool.
One of Tricia’s highlights was working as a river guide for Canyon Cats Rafting Co. She was a waitress at Wayback Cafe and a care provider at Life Care Center. Tricia was currently working for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) as an assembler specialist. She served as a volunteer member for Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Chapter 5 and was an active member of River Access For Tomorrow, serving as the president for two years.
Her hobbies included whitewater rafting, fishing, UTV riding, hunting, horseback riding and growing plants.
Tricia was preceded in death by her grandpa, Jack Nygaard; great-grandparents Al and Pauline Nygaard, Eugene and Edna Taylor.
Tricia is survived by her parents, Bill and Jolene Hopper; grandmothers Sherry Nygaard and Sherry Hopper; father Robert and Tina Taylor; brothers Jarod (Alishia) Taylor, Tyson, Ashlyn and Avry; sisters Stephanie (Shane) Mckeiman, Brenna, Brayden and Brantley; stepbrothers Josh and Justin and families; and aunts and uncles Paula Nygaard (Kevin), Kelly (Larry) Britt, Jacey (Teresa) Nygaard, Todd (Carrie) Nygaard, Julie (Peter) Jasak, Theresa (Tim) Rivers, Michele Baldeck, Joann (Doug) Tyler and Nancy Wiltse. She deeply loved her numerous cousins and friends. Tricia leaves behind her fur baby, Gunnar.
Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life will be celebrated at noon Saturday at the Genesee Firehouse Community Center, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee, ID. A covered-dish dinner will follow.