Travis McClellan Heath “Toyman”

A loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, Travis McClellan Heath passed away unexpectedly Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Gritman Medical Center, in Moscow. Travis was born Oct. 26, 1964, to Olden and Cora Heath in Goldendale, Wash. The middle child of 10 siblings, Travis was both cantankerous and a giant teddy bear. He was always willing to help anyone in need and liked to lighten the mood with a joke or two.
In 1984, Travis graduated from Lewiston High School, and in 1985, he earned his certificate in heavy equipment operation through Job Corps in White Swan, Wash. Travis had many jobs in his younger days, including repossessing cars, raising pigs and working for his uncle’s blasting company.
On Dec. 26, 1989, Travis married the love of his life, Linda Lou Nelson, in Clarkston. They made their home and raised their family in the Juliaetta-Kendrick valley.
Travis was multi-talented with a wide array of expertise. His family jokes that he did all kinds of crap. Travis worked at Gem State Lumber Co. in Juliaetta before he began his employment with Latah Sanitation Inc. (LSI) in Moscow. He worked at LSI for more than 20 years as a heavy equipment operator/transfer station supervisor.
Travis had numerous hobbies, some of which included camping and riding ATVs with family and friends, and volunteering for the Latah and Nez Perce County search and rescue teams. He served as president of the Lewis Clark ATV Club for five years. Travis was a longtime carrier of the Lewiston Tribune. He enjoyed rock hounding with his wife and the Hells Canyon Rock and Gem Club, making/selling wooden children’s toys and plowing snow around his community.
Travis was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wayne; and a nephew, Waylean.
He is survived by his greatest treasure, his wife of 31 years, Linda Lou Heath; his daughter, Tina (Christopher) Scuderi; his son, Nicholas (Miranda) Anderson; five brothers; four sisters; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two best fur babies, Sunny and Finnegan.
Travis will remain in our hearts for eternity.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Juliaetta Centennial Park. Chicken and water will be provided. The park has limited seating, so bring your chair, your favorite dish and memories of Travis.
At Travis’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Snake River Community Clinic in Lewiston: www.srccfreeclinic.org.