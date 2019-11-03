Tracy J. Knoll Yon, 57, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lewiston, with her family by her side.
She was born Aug. 15, 1962, to Karl Knoll and her mother.
Tracy worked hard to support her kids with three jobs until she obtained employment with Clearwater Paper. After 13 years with the mill, she medically retired in 2010.
Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Tracy would describe her as a beautiful soul who was wise beyond her years. She enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, listening to music and spending time with her children.
Tracy is survived by her parents; siblings; cousins; and her children, Derek Knoll and Mandy Yon Damman.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow at the United Steelworkers Building, 1618 Idaho St., No. 108, Lewiston.
Cremation has taken place at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rheumatology Research Foundation, www.rheumresearch.org/donate.