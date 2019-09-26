On Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, heaven gained another angel. Tonya Lynnette Watters Gainan passed at her residence in Fenn, Idaho.
She was born May 2, 1976, in Clarkston, to the proud parents of Janice Luper and Lonnie Watters. Tonya married Joseph (Louis) Gainan, and they later divorced.
She loved camping and mushroom hunting in the mountains with her friends and family. She enjoyed modeling for Ample Angels. Road trips were special to her. The last trip was to see Overtime for the third time in Montana. Tonya was best known for her zest for life. She loved to throw parties and cooking for the family, all while her smile and laughter would light up a room. She was drawn to help people with disabilities. Her recent job included assisting with teaching life skills locally.
She was preceded in death by her grandma, Dorthy Luper. Tonya was survived by her sons, Tony, Dakota and Matthew; her mother, Janice Luper, of Craigmont; and her father, Lonnie Watters, of Clarkston. She is also survived by her brother, Cameron Luper, and his wife, Katrina Luper; and her niece, Brooke, and her nephew, Tristan; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tonya’s celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Craigmont City Hall. Donations are being accepted for funeral costs at city hall or at cluper88@gmail.com through PayPal.