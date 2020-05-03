Tony Erick Berg, 71, of Spokane Valley, Wash., passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 4, 1949, in Moscow. Tony graduated from Lewiston High School in Lewiston. He received an Associate of Applied Science in drafting and design degree at Lewis and Clark Normal School.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1969 to 1977.
He was married to Dinah Berg on Sept. 5, 1970, in Lewiston. Together they raised three children and were married 19 years. Tony had a career as an engineer in drafting and design for Welk Brothers, Accra Fab and retired from Proto Manufacturing. He had a true gift and passion for cars. He built and restored some beautiful cars after he was done racing. He raced circle track cars for 10 years.
He was also prepared for anything to come, including this pandemic. Tony was a “prepper” and had very ingenious ideas and ways of engineering everything you would need to live. He loved to cook and enjoy meals with family. He was a friend to all and wanted to help everyone. He was a very kind soul. He never complained and always had a positive outlook on things. Tony will be very deeply missed and always be loved, treasured and never be forgotten by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his daughters, Frances Marie Williams and Jessica Lynn Berg, along with his sisters, Dale and Cheri Cosper, Don and Shannon Worden, and Rhonda Berg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Junior Berg and Norma Virginia Mowlds, and his son, David Anthony Berg.
Funeral/celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence to Tony’s family, please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com/tributes/Tony-Berg.