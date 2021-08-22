Tommy D. Reece, of Clarkston, left us too soon Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. He was 71.
Tom was born Feb. 27, 1950, to Charles L. and Evelyn G. (Hirengen) Reece. He was one of seven children.
He graduated from Lewiston High School and went to Bremerton, Wash., to continue his education. He returned to Lewiston, where he met and married Tera (Teresa) Fine, and they went on to have two children, Tyson and Tia.
He worked for Seaport Machine and Boatland most of his adult life. He enjoyed solving mechanical difficulties, tending to his organic garden and playing his guitar with friends. He spent time with the Civic Theatre in Lewiston, performed in five plays and helped build sets.
He is survived by his daughter, Tia; two brothers, Ron and Charles (Chas); and a sister, Judy Nuxoll. He was preceded in death by his son, Tyson, and brothers Roger, Clarence (Clancy) and David.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Lewiston Community Center at 1424 Main St. in Lewiston in the Youth Lounge.