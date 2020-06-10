Tom “Tick” Puckett

Tom “Tick” Puckett was well known for the little shoes on his crutches. Everywhere he went, the ladies would comment on them, and he just loved the attention.

He had a passion for airplanes, hot rods, and Harley’s and it wasn’t uncommon for Tom to pull into a driveway if he caught a glimpse of one of these in someone’s garage. He loved people and would strike up a conversation with anyone as if they were friends.

Tom was born June 4, 1948, in Chelan, Wash., grew up in the Lewiston-Clarkston area and lived in the Moscow-Potlatch area for the past 40 years. Tom passed away in his sleep Friday, May 29, 2020, at his daughter’s home after a recent cancer diagnosis. There will be a celebration of life open to all who knew him from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Best Western in the Silver Room followed by a ride in memory of Tom for those who would like to join.

