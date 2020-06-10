Tom “Tick” Puckett was well known for the little shoes on his crutches. Everywhere he went, the ladies would comment on them, and he just loved the attention.
He had a passion for airplanes, hot rods, and Harley’s and it wasn’t uncommon for Tom to pull into a driveway if he caught a glimpse of one of these in someone’s garage. He loved people and would strike up a conversation with anyone as if they were friends.
Tom was born June 4, 1948, in Chelan, Wash., grew up in the Lewiston-Clarkston area and lived in the Moscow-Potlatch area for the past 40 years. Tom passed away in his sleep Friday, May 29, 2020, at his daughter’s home after a recent cancer diagnosis. There will be a celebration of life open to all who knew him from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Best Western in the Silver Room followed by a ride in memory of Tom for those who would like to join.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.