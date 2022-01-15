Tom Sawyer

Thomas Robert Sawyer went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. His absence is tangible in all the lives that he touched during his time on Earth.
Tom was born June 15, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio, to his parents, Robert and Margaret Sawyer. He graduated from Toledo’s Bowsher High School in 1967. Tom earned his undergraduate degree at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, then attended the University of Idaho, where he studied and received his master’s degree in business administration.
Tom married his lovely wife Jean on June 24, 1972, in Canal Fulton, Ohio. Together, they raised a strong, Christian family. They moved to Moscow in January 1984. There, Tom worked as a facilities engineer at University of Idaho until his retirement in June 2012.
Besides work and family, Tom had a variety of hobbies and groups in his life. He was an active member of the Gideons and the Latah Railway Model Train Club. He was also a fundamental part of the fabric at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene. Everyone there was blessed by his countless hours of service and his store of wisdom. Every Sunday morning service, Tom would be found singing praises to his Savior. His favorite thing to do was sing with his friends in the Backrow Quartet.
Tom is survived by his wife, Jean; his two sons, Rob (Pam) Sawyer and Eric (Julie) Sawyer. He had six grandchildren, Jordyn, Corinne, Lillian, Nathan, Hank and Maggie. Also, his brother, Dan (Kathie) Sawyer, and sister, Amy (Ted) Szalkowski.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene.
In honor of Tom’s passing, instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Words cannot describe how much Thomas Robert Sawyer was loved by his family and friends, or how much he will be missed by those he had an impact on. However, comfort after his loss can be found in this scripture from 1 Peter 5:10: “And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.”