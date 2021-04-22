Tom G. Sangster, 74, passed away from respiratory failure Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the family ranch in Anatone.
He was born Feb. 17, 1947, in Clarkston to Jim and Gwen (Chrisman) Sangster. Tom was a 1965 graduate of Anatone High School. After graduating, he went to work on the family ranch for several years. In 1967, Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served a full tour in Vietnam. When he arrived home, he went back to work on the ranch and remained in the Navy Reserve until being honorably discharged in 1972.
Tom married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Mallory, April 4, 1970. They had a son, Twain, March 7, 1975, and then added one more son, Barry, Aug. 28, 1980. Together, he and Nancy raised the boys and worked the family ranch. There were many years of working cattle, farming and putting up the supply of hay each summer. Many family and friends helped work the ranch, with Tom guiding each step of the way — just like his Grandma Neva. Tom can be credited with teaching not only his own children but an entire generation of local kids how to drive trucks and tractors, check engine oil, ride horses and navigate trails.
In his later years, his hobbies included watching lots of Westerns and Shepherd’s Chapel. Tom was quite the character and loved to visit with any and everyone who would stop in at the ranch in Anatone. Tom never knew a stranger, especially when they needed his help. This could have been fixing a flat, pulling stranded families from a snow bank or giving a stranded person a ride to town. He was an integral part of the community and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Tom is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Sangster; sons Twain Sangster, of Anatone, and Barry (Brandi) Sangster, of Richland, Ore.; brothers Rod Sangster, of Anatone, and Carl Sangster, of Lewiston; granddaughters Sydney and Addyson Sangster, of Anatone; granddaughter Bailey Sangster and grandson Jimmy Sangster, of Richland, Ore.; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Gwen Sangster; brother Tim Sangster; and grandson Cody Sangster.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 29 at the Anatone Community Hall. It will be a covered-dish lunch. No flowers please. Any donations can be made in Tom’s name to the United Methodist Church in Anatone.
As Tom would say, “See you in the movies!”