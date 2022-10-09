Tom Flakus

Thomas Charles Flakus, 72, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home in Sierra Vista, Ariz.
Tom was born May 4, 1950, in Lewiston to Louis and Victoria Flakus. He attended Lewiston High School and then graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in education.
He taught junior high science and high school chemistry, physics and math in Troy for 32 years before retiring in 2007. He also coached the varsity girls’ basketball team to winning seasons from 1983-87. Students remember him for his wit, sense of humor and genuine concern for their well-being. He had endless stories from his teaching career that he continued to share and entertain friends and family with until his death.
Tom loved the outdoors and spent much of each summer and fall fly fishing and hunting with friends in Northern Idaho. He was a New York Yankees super fan and rarely missed watching their games, sometimes traveling to Seattle and once to the old Yankee Stadium in New York. Few could rival him for the amount of baseball trivia and facts he retained in his head.
Tom married Lorie Anderson in 1997 and they divorced 11 years later. In 2016, he moved to Grand Junction, Colo., with his partner, Karen Proffitt. He then moved to Arizona in 2019.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by sisters, Patty (Larry) Mosqueda of Olympia, Wash. Debbie (Dennis) Hickman of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Marcia Boone of Homer, Alaska. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Mathew Hickman, Monica Hickman, Teresa Mosqueda, Tania Mosqueda, Corey Boone and Brady Boone. He is survived by seven great-nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Lilly.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at the Lions Club in Troy at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. A memorial will also be held at a later date in Sierra Vista. Correspondence can be sent to his family at his address, 344 S. Clubhouse Lane, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Troy Fire Department.