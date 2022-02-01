Todd Smith, 66, passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his home in Lewiston from a prolonged illness. Todd Smith grew up in Georgetown, Idaho, hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles and snowmobiles.
After high school, Todd worked for the railroad. In 1975, he married Lesa Rasmussen and had five children. They were later divorced.
In 1989, he and his five children moved to Pocatello where he attended and graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in computer programming. It was there that he met his future wife, Marlene, and both were recruited by Regence and moved to Lewiston for work. Todd and Marlene had one son together.
Todd had many talents and hobbies — he was never bored. He enjoyed woodworking and made beautiful furniture for their home. He did auto body work and did a beautiful job restoring automobiles.
Most of all, Todd loved his family and doing things together. He enjoyed camping, fly fishing and riding motorcycles with them.
Todd never met a stranger he didn’t like. He always had a “can do” attitude.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Lucille, his sister Loy and brothers Scott and Wesley.
Todd is survived by his wife, Marlene, and his children, Levi (Sandra), Terri (Ryan), Jason (Molly), Joshua (Jaci), Jesse (Christine) and Cooper. Other survivors include his sisters Sue Anger and Martha Nate, and brothers Vaughn and Chad.
There will be a celebration of life from 1-4 p.m. Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.