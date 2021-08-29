Todd Corbin Moore was born Aug. 15, 1965, in Sandpoint. He passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at his home in Clarkston.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Grant Moore. He is survived by his mother, Dolores Moore; brother, Jeff Moore; and sisters, Shelly (Kurt) Campbell and Peggy Smith.
When his health allowed, Todd was an avid fishermen, always seeking the Big One. He enjoyed smoking his catch and the family always enjoyed reaping the benefits. Todd also enjoyed the family campouts on the Tucannon and going to old car shows and showing his car. He was a major Seahawks and Gonzaga fan, always cheering on his teams. Todd always enjoyed interacting with all of his nieces and nephews. He sure had a soft spot and so much love for them all; Kelly Moore, Crystal Moore, Lacy Moore and great-nieces, Brittany, Lilly, Evelyn, Kaylin; and great-nephews, Ryan and Jamesun.
Services to be determined at a later date.