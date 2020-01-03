Titan John Charles Ramsey

Ku-tsi-yu He-sah-pah Aais’tsa (The Star That Makes Me Happy)
Aug. 27, 2019 — Jan. 1, 2020.
Our precious Titan. His smile, laugh and sparkling eyes will forever be our lasting memories. Although his time with us was short, his impact in our lives will be his legacy.
His lineage defined his little personality. Determination, strength and loving. Recently, at his young age, his dad would hold him upright and Titan would move his legs to walk. The love Titan had for his momma showed in his eyes the moment he heard her voice.
His older brother, Aaron, and older sister, Echo Lynn Rose, were attentive, loving and helpful to their brother’s needs.
He has family greeting and embracing him on the other side. Maternal family includes Russell Jim, great-grandfather; Charles Russell Yallup, uncle; Patricia Higheagle, Pox; Iva Wilson, Pox; Cindy Lou Wilson, Qaca; Nellie Axtell, Pox; Alec Reuben, uncle; and Aaron Broncheau, cousin.
Paternal family includes, Josephine and Aaron Ramsey, and Don Taylor, great-grandparents; as well as Joseph William “Hardy” Daniels III, Michael Anthony Bisbee III, Richard M. Ramsey Jr. and Jeremiah Z. Nicholai.
Titan is survived by his parents, Aaron Anthony Don Nicholai-Ramsey and Jeanette Jim Shippentower; siblings Aaron Russell Merle and Echo Lynn Rose Ramsey; maternal grandparents Priscilla Sampson, Darrell Sampson Sr. and Charlie Shippentower; great-grandparent Delmar Wilson; maternal family, Deborah Wahpat, Ronald Jim, Jacquelyn Jim, Laurie Ann Cloud, DelRae Kipp, Patricia Yallup, Diana Greene, Darrell Sampson Jr. and Leon Sampson; paternal grandmother Ele Jennifer Ramsey; paternal family, Dennis Paul and Richard M. Ramsey Sr.; aunties Roberta Jose’-Bisbee, Mazie Daniels, Joey Nicholai, Ada McCormack-Marks, Shannyn M. Nicholai and Aria Jordan; and an abundance of family and friends encompassing the Northwest tribes.
Dressing will take place at 2 p.m. today at the Nez Perce Longhouse. A nondenominational open floor service will be held 5-7 p.m., with Walasut services immediately following.
Sunrise service will be held Saturday at the Longhouse and burial to follow at Coyote Cemetery, Chaweekta, near Spalding. Head cook — Jackie McArthur.